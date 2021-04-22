EagleX Reaches Market Capitalization of $16,607.62 (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. EagleX has a total market cap of $16,607.62 and approximately $600.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00057260 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.01 or 0.00271143 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003491 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,463.55 or 1.00078308 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.90 or 0.00944665 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $297.43 or 0.00601792 BTC.

About EagleX

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EagleX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

