East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Gap Down to $74.05

Shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $74.05, but opened at $71.20. East West Bancorp shares last traded at $74.46, with a volume of 5,659 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.38.

The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.97 and its 200 day moving average is $57.07.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $416.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $79,772.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 663,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,959,000 after acquiring an additional 50,465 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $521,000. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 16.3% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 272,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,095,000 after purchasing an additional 38,159 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

