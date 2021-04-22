Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Shares of NYSE DEA opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Easterly Government Properties has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $28.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.23 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.36 and a beta of 0.45.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,181.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock worth $1,195,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,007,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 205,419 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,954,000 after acquiring an additional 472,586 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,637,000 after purchasing an additional 107,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,406,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,865,000 after acquiring an additional 143,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

