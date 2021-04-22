Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.55.

Several research firms have commented on EDIT. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist lowered shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Sunday, February 28th.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,079,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,594. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $99.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 2.10.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 99.62% and a negative return on equity of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

