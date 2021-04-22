Edmp Inc. Lowers Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Edmp Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 939 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 2.0% of Edmp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Edmp Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Chevron by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 9,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 87,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,916,603. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $195.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $112.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.