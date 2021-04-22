Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Reaches New 12-Month High on Strong Earnings

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $92.92 and last traded at $92.92, with a volume of 129930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.56.

The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.09.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at $26,073,340.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $1,713,875.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 320,430 shares of company stock valued at $26,913,226. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 24,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16.

About Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

