Eight Capital Boosts Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target to C$2.90

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROXG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.40 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TSE ROXG opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$745.82 million and a P/E ratio of 31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.63. Roxgold has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.08.

About Roxgold

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Roxgold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roxgold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit