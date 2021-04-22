Eight Capital Boosts Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) Price Target to C$2.90

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.90 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 45.73% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ROXG. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.40 price objective on shares of Roxgold in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Roxgold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TSE ROXG opened at C$1.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$745.82 million and a P/E ratio of 31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.63. Roxgold has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.08.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

