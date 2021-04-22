Eight Capital Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Target Price to C$16.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.83.
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.27.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
