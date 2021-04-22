Eight Capital Trims Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Target Price to C$16.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price target decreased by analysts at Eight Capital from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Pi Financial dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$17.50 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.83.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$10.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.27.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

