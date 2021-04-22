Eldorado Gold (ELD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.25 per share for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$363.00 million for the quarter.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

ELD stock opened at C$14.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 19.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$14.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Eldorado Gold has a 1 year low of C$10.43 and a 1 year high of C$18.90.

In related news, Senior Officer Jason Cho sold 6,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.62, for a total value of C$100,879.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$515,067.84. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 3,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.41, for a total transaction of C$47,287.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$611,432.30. Insiders sold a total of 12,880 shares of company stock worth $186,504 in the last 90 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELD shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$16.50 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Monday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.92.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.