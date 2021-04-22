Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.39. 13,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,283,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. CSFB set a $13.00 price target on Eldorado Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,245,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 863,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,464,000 after acquiring an additional 149,922 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,649,000. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

