Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on EFN. Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 target price on shares of Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.36.

Shares of EFN opened at C$14.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a current ratio of 9.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$13.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.96. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$7.91 and a 1 year high of C$14.69.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$247.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

