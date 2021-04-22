Elitium Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $280,443.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Elitium has a total market cap of $154.43 million and $280,443.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be purchased for about $5.13 or 0.00009351 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Elitium has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00070144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.01 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00095550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.38 or 0.00720246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,566.16 or 0.08318023 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00049924 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

