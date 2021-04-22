Ellaism (ELLA) Price Tops $0.0052 on Top Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 27.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Ellaism has a market cap of $228,513.67 and approximately $549.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ellaism has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.80 or 0.04661651 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.39 or 0.00064375 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 44,099,179 coins and its circulating supply is 44,047,847 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

