Elrond Price Hits $163.07 on Top Exchanges (EGLD)

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Elrond coin can now be bought for approximately $163.07 or 0.00316379 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elrond has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elrond has a market cap of $2.83 billion and approximately $180.54 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00046418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009262 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00023379 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00008573 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002849 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005859 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,574,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,942 coins. Elrond’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

