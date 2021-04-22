Emerald Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF makes up 0.5% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTEB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,081,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,458,000 after buying an additional 2,441,210 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 8,206,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,736,000 after purchasing an additional 861,033 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,265,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 627,289 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3,756.4% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 492,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,164,000 after purchasing an additional 479,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 964,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,225,000 after purchasing an additional 249,475 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.12. 12,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,087. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.68 and a 200 day moving average of $54.79.

