Emerald Advisors LLC Has $503,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Emerald Advisors LLC cut its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock remained flat at $$100.13 during midday trading on Thursday. 925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,413. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.13.

