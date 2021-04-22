Emerald Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,005 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allied Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,721 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $3.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $239.45. The company had a trading volume of 408,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,907,284. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.89 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.69.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Boeing from $193.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $199.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.25.

In related news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

