Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $65.76

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $65.76 and last traded at $66.51, with a volume of 5685 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.87.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.57.

The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.39 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 26.68%. On average, analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile (NYSE:EBS)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

