Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$648,613.54 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.

EMP.A stock opened at C$40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$29.08 and a 12 month high of C$41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.

Get Empire alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMP.A shares. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Empire has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.00.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Empire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.