Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Sells C$648,613.54 in Stock

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54.
EMP.A stock opened at C$40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59. Empire Company Limited has a 12 month low of C$29.08 and a 12 month high of C$41.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.35.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.
About Empire
Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.
