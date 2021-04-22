Encompass Health Sees Unusually High Options Volume (AMEX:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (AMEX:EHC) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 10,945 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,072% compared to the typical daily volume of 504 call options.

In related news, CAO Andrew L. Price sold 8,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $699,144.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,642 shares in the company, valued at $5,180,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EHC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

Encompass Health (AMEX:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

