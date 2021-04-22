Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Energous Corporation is a developer of a disruptive wire-free charging technology. It solutions enables wireless charging or powering of electronic devices at distance. The wireless charging solution, it is developing employs three dimensional (3D) pocketforming. Energous Corporation is headquartered in Pleasanton, California. “

NASDAQ WATT opened at $3.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $197.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 3.99. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.69 and a 1-year high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Equities analysts expect that Energous will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 245,257 shares in the company, valued at $981,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,210 shares of company stock worth $98,629 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Energous in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energous by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 23,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Energous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

