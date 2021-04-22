Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $8.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,781,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,555,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.81. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of -80.60 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.57%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 42.07%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

