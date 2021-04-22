Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Holdings Boosted by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 31.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.31, for a total transaction of $284,324.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,577,968.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock valued at $37,630,844. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $211.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.95.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $155.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.60. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

