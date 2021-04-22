Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Cut to $214.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $256.00 to $214.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.85.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $155.08 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $36.91 and a 1 year high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.16, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.60.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 62,021 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $9,706,906.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 203,677 shares in the company, valued at $31,877,487.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 over the last 90 days. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,633,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,690 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $162,087,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 459.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,073,000 after acquiring an additional 688,460 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after acquiring an additional 420,494 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $68,251,000. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

