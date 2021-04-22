Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EFX traded up $28.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $221.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,191,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,756. The company has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Equifax has a one year low of $129.39 and a one year high of $226.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Several analysts recently commented on EFX shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Equifax from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Equifax from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equifax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.61.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

