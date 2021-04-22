Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Eversource Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of ES opened at $89.53 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $73.61 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.86%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

