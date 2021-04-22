Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Selective Insurance Group, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Selective Insurance Group in a report released on Monday, April 19th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Selective Insurance Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SIGI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selective Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selective Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.75.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $42.14 and a twelve month high of $77.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 34.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 319,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,144,000 after acquiring an additional 81,735 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

