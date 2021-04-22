Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Altus Midstream’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Research analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Altus Midstream in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.78. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s FY2023 earnings at $6.36 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $56.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.95. Altus Midstream has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $59.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $919.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $797,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $3,424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its assets included approximately 178 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 55 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

