Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $77.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a sector perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $69.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.98 and a 200-day moving average of $62.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $69.43.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.02). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 445.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 28,939 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 68.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 622,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,168,000 after acquiring an additional 252,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter worth about $4,570,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Recommended Story: G-20

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.