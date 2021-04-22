Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.25

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $26.25 and last traded at $26.13, with a volume of 813 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.85.

EPRT has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. On average, analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 43,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 14,224 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 904,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,183,000 after buying an additional 65,569 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,575,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 230,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

