Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) had its price target upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Get Ethan Allen Interiors alerts:

Shares of ETH stock opened at $28.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. Ethan Allen Interiors has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $29.81. The stock has a market cap of $722.21 million, a PE ratio of 191.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $178.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 192.31%.

In related news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $30,714.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 302,991 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after acquiring an additional 180,757 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,687,000 after acquiring an additional 155,311 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter valued at $1,278,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ethan Allen Interiors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.