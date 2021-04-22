Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Lowered to “Hold” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ERRFY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eurofins Scientific has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of ERRFY stock opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

