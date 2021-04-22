Evans Bancorp (EVBN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Evans Bancorp to post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. On average, analysts expect Evans Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $192.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.16. Evans Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $36.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a yield of 4.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

