Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a positive rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.81.

Shares of RUN opened at $52.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 1,305.83 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.18 and its 200-day moving average is $64.86. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $320.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.90 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. Analysts predict that Sunrun will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 2,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $160,719.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,410.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,954 shares of company stock valued at $19,596,445 in the last three months. 8.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 85.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

