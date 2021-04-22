Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,040 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $235,467,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 209.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,576,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,422,000 after buying an additional 1,066,827 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 25,533,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,208,906,000 after purchasing an additional 939,501 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,356,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,391,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 749,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,827,000 after buying an additional 287,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho started coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.53 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.05. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $73.61 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

