Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.48). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 52,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $424.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolus (EOLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Evolus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit