Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) to announce ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Evolus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the highest is ($0.48). Evolus posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Evolus will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Evolus.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%.

EOLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist lowered Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Evolus during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 9,280 shares in the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Evolus stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $9.70. 52,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,445,005. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.99. Evolus has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $424.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

