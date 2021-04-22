Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $11.72

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.72, but opened at $9.95. Evolus shares last traded at $9.70, with a volume of 45,711 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EOLS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Evolus from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist lowered shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Evolus from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Evolus had a negative net margin of 120.63% and a negative return on equity of 121.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Evolus, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280 shares during the last quarter. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

