Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Price Target Increased to $6.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had its price objective boosted by Roth Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 89.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EPM. TheStreet lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of EPM stock opened at $3.16 on Thursday. Evolution Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.53.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 15.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPM. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 772,972 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after buying an additional 169,431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,749,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,487 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Evolution Petroleum by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,606 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 5,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,148 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

