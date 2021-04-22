Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 20,193 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3,241.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,193 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,319,404.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Over the last three months, insiders sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.57.

Caterpillar stock opened at $232.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.22 and a twelve month high of $237.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.53.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

