Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 9,676 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Glaukos worth $2,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Glaukos during the first quarter worth about $596,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Glaukos by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 121,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,350 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Glaukos during the fourth quarter worth about $51,059,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Glaukos by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Glaukos by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 118,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $90.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -54.89 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Glaukos Co. has a 12 month low of $32.63 and a 12 month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.30. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 33.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $73.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.02 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Glaukos Co. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GKOS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Glaukos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.38.

In other news, CFO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $439,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.