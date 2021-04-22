Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 9,153 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 66.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,982 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,256,000 after purchasing an additional 55,597 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 270,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after buying an additional 14,776 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter valued at $2,691,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,094,000 after buying an additional 10,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.93.

NYSE PKI opened at $133.94 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI).

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.