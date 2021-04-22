Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,506 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,063 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,441 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 105,432 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,610 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,360 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IART shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $74.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 110.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The life sciences company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $388.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.51 million. Research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Schwartz sold 4,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total transaction of $291,049.20. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 730,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $49,742,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,820,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,198,170.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,086,352 shares of company stock valued at $74,379,561. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

