Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Truehand Inc bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on A shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.84.

NYSE:A opened at $133.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.82. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.42 and a 12 month high of $136.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 21,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $2,550,955.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,928,370.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 15,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total transaction of $1,966,274.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,358,692.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,273 shares of company stock valued at $5,832,725.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

