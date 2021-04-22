Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce sales of $244.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $245.00 million and the lowest is $244.39 million. Extreme Networks reported sales of $209.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year sales of $975.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $973.60 million to $978.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

EXTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $218,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,137,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 113,031 shares of company stock worth $981,431. 3.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXTR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,356,591. Extreme Networks has a 52-week low of $2.74 and a 52-week high of $11.12. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Earnings History and Estimates for Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR)

