Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by First Command Bank

First Command Bank cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,176 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 0.8% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,280. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $56.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.71 and its 200-day moving average is $46.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

