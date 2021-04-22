Falcon Wealth Planning Has $17.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Falcon Wealth Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 8.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $274.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,277. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $170.89 and a 1-year high of $277.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.53.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.