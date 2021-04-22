Falcon Wealth Planning Has $458,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Falcon Wealth Planning increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 685 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Tesla were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $5,497,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,251,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,294,658,000 after acquiring an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $743.35. The company had a trading volume of 349,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,120,426. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a market cap of $713.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,494.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $670.45 and its 200-day moving average is $642.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $382.74.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at $18,038,874.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,653 shares of company stock valued at $63,536,274. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

