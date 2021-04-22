FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FARO Technologies, Inc. is the world’s most trusted source for 3D measurement technology. The Company develops and markets computer-aided measurement and imaging devices and software. Technology from FARO permits high-precision 3D measurement, imaging and comparison of parts and complex structures within production and quality assurance processes. The devices are used for inspecting components and assemblies, rapid prototyping, documenting large volume spaces or structures in 3D, surveying and construction, as well as for investigation and reconstruction of accident sites or crime scenes. FARO Technologies capture and analysis of on-site real world data to investigate crash, crime and fire, plan security activities and provide virtual reality training for public safety personnel, and also Capture detailed and precise 3D data from existing products permitting CAD analysis and redesign, after market design and legacy part replication. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FARO. TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $87.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.76 and its 200 day moving average is $75.54. FARO Technologies has a 52 week low of $47.05 and a 52 week high of $97.88.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that FARO Technologies will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in FARO Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FARO Technologies Company Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

