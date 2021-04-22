FDx Advisors Inc. Buys 716 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 34.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $221,276,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 121.6% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,355,653 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $323,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,782 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,238,240 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,649,000 after acquiring an additional 878,987 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,380,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $182,302,000 after acquiring an additional 759,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2,584.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 765,100 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,062,000 after acquiring an additional 736,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $144.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $140.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.60. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.62 and a 1 year high of $155.50. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $131.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.09.

In other Keysight Technologies news, COO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 2,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $354,028.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

