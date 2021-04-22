FDx Advisors Inc. Has $431,000 Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $322.06 on Thursday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.03 and a 52 week high of $330.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of -123.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.01.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $279.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.39.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

